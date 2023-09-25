6 die after car is hit by a train

The Telegraph

My 88-year-old father-in-law has enjoyed his 1989 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow, but his driving has now become far more limited, to mainly local trips. The Rolls is becoming a bit too big and cumbersome, and with increasing maintenance bills, he wants to change it. Can you recommend an alternative used car, for about £30,000, that will make it easy for him and his wife to get in and out of, but which still has a bit of “presence”? – MS