6 City Council members ask Mosby to comply with ethics board
Some members of the Baltimore City Council are, for the first time, publicly voicing their thoughts over a new report from the Baltimore City Board of Ethics regarding Council President Nick Mosby. The 11 News I-Team first broke the story Friday night, and the fallout continued into Saturday after six members of the City Council went on the record in the form of a letter sent Saturday to the council president. The council members' letter calls on Mosby to follow the rules and comply with orders issued by the Baltimore City Board of Ethics.