6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Northern California

Dashcam footage captured the moment a 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked California’s northern coastal region on December 20.

The US National Tsunami Warning Center said no tsunami was expected following the quake. The quake’s center was estimated just off the California coastline, 38 km (23.6 miles) west of Petrolia.

This video captured by Tom B Stokesberry III shows the moment traffic light poles begin swaying and windows shatter on Main Street in Fortuna. Credit: Tom B Stokesberry III via Storyful