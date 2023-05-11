5th US Disabled Open Golf Championship wrapped up play in Port St. Lucie
The 5th US Disabled Open Golf Championship wrapped up play in Port St. Lucie after 3 days and 54 holes of golf.
Tiger Woods' golfer son Charlie is his mini-me both on and off the green
Joe LaCava also caddied for Patrick Cantlay at the Wells Fargo Championship.
Woods was not included in the 155-strong field issued by the PGA for next week’s event at Oak Hill Country Club.
Fresh off leading LSU to the women's basketball championship, Angel Reese modeled for the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.
Pegula and Coco Gauff led criticism of the tournament organisers after they were denied the chance to speak after their doubles final
The winner of a $2.8-million Jays Care Foundation jackpot has been found after a week-long search, Toronto's Blue Jays' charitable arm said Tuesday. The winning number was announced on May 1, but until now, no one had come forward to claim the prize. Several media outlets reported on the missing prize winner. It took Blue Jay fans and media outlets a week to finally locate the winner, Deb, who refers to herself as "the Blue Jays number one fan," the foundation said in an email. The Hamilton regi
When the lottery balls fell in the Blackhawks' favour, it constituted the bleakest timeline from both on-ice and off-the-ice perspectives.
Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney has treated Wrexham players to a Vegas party as the club's victory celebrations continue. The men's team were at a pool party thrown by McElhenney - a treat after they recently won the National League. McElhenney tweeted a picture of himself and his wife, actress Kaitlin Olson, with the players.
The Sioux Valley Dakota Nation member said he accepted a personal apology from Anderson.
The pair are coaching opposing teams of fighters on the new season of the UFC television show
The Avalanche will have to play another season without their captain.
Thomas Gronnemark has been working with the club since 2018 but will not have his contract renewed
So many options
The Miami Grand Prix weekend was an odd one for Lewis Hamilton, summing up a trying couple of years at Mercedes. His 13th in qualifying was his worst performance since last year’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, arguably his poorest weekend of 2022 but at a time when Mercedes were still trying to get their heads around the new regulations and their descent down the order.
Overlong episodes, quizzical character choices, too many plots, fake joy − The second half of "Ted Lasso" Season 3 is falling apart.
The Leafs won't have their starting goaltender available for Wednesday's must-win game in Florida.
The Raptors have cast a wide net in the search for their new head coach, which now includes 15-year NBA veteran JJ Redick.
Max Domi wasn't the biggest name to move ahead of the trade deadline, but he looks like the best acquisition any team made in terms of playoff impact.
MONTREAL — A study of former National Hockey League players shows that enforcers who spent a lot of time dropping their gloves or in the penalty box lived significantly shorter lives than their peers. Researchers at Columbia University in New York reached the conclusion after analyzing data from 6,039 NHL players from 1967 to last spring. The study, published Wednesday in the JAMA Network Open, found that enforcers died on average a decade younger than comparable peers who were drafted at the sa
Giannis Antetokounmpo issued a strongly worded social media post Tuesday after being left off the NBA all-defensive teams.