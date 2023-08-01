What to do with the 5th pick in a fantasy football draft

Yahoo Fantasy analyst Andy Behrens offers strategy and advice ahead of fantasy drafts.

ANDY BEHRENS: Fifth pick. I feel like not enough people appreciate this as the gift that it is. Historically, at least over the past decade at Yahoo, the best fantasy football draft slots have been three through six, the middle of the draft, not the bookends. Last season, the fifth pick produced the third most league winners at Yahoo, and that was a pretty typical result really. One of the many great things about picking in the middle of the draft is that position runs cannot burn you. It won't happen.

It's going to feel like you're always on deck, about to pick. This is a spot from which you can always react quickly when you see the herd just collecting quarterbacks or tight ends or whatever else. If history is any guide, you are one of the favorites in this thing.