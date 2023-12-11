52-foot whale washes ashore on Pacific Beach
The cause of the fin whale's death is still unknown, according to NOAA.
The cause of the fin whale's death is still unknown, according to NOAA.
John McGinn scores the only goal as Aston Villa claim a club record 15th successive home league win.
"Hayley has always inspired me with her will, her strength, and her resilience and no more so than in the last 48 hrs," says the "Dancing With the Stars" judge.
A large sperm whale joined swimmers near the shore Saturday at Port Beach, Australia, generating concern that the mammal might strand itself.
A man was found mauled to death by zoo tigers in Pakistan when staff saw a shoe in one of the cat's mouths.
Six African painted dog pups were recently born at the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden, zoo officials announced this week.
Carbon dioxide levels in Earth's atmosphere are at their highest point in human history, a new study reports.
It could be the end of Canmore's feral rabbit saga. After more than a decade of active battle against the bunnies, the mountain town isn't paying contractors to cull the once domestic animals in 2024 — because they're gone. The Town of Canmore has spent about $600,000 over the years for a private contractor to comb the town to find the non-native rabbits, trap and euthanize them. But that's not what ultimately nipped the prolific population in the bud. An outbreak of rabbit haemorrhagic disease
Clouds gracing the skies above our heads are often part of systems that stretch far beyond the horizon
A tropical cyclone has rapidly intensified off the northern coast of Australia as millions across the country endure heat wave conditions that are forecast to stretch into the weekend.
Federal Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's claim that Canada can achieve carbon neutrality in 2050 while simultaneously increasing oil and gas production is "incoherent."Smith has long argued that carbon neutrality is about a transition away from emissions and not a transition away from oil and gas production, a source of energy she insists will be dominant globally for decades to come."I think Premier Smith's argument actually is just logically incoherent,"
Wild animal rehabilitation organizations claim California officials are hassling their operations after decades of cooperation. The state denies it.
Plan ahead for travel delays and slick roads as a round of snow squalls targets southern Ontario through the day Monday
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Maritime provinces. It says parts of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and almost all of Prince Edward Island could see heavy winds and rain. It says southern and northeastern New Brunswick could get up to 50 millimetres of rain along with wind gusts reaching 100 kilometres per hour starting Sunday evening until late Monday. The weather agency says Nova Scotia could also see wind reaching up to 100 kilometres per hour on Monday, althoug
A mighty storm is eyeing the East Coast for the start of next week, set to unleash boisterous wind gusts and record-breaking temperatures.
A risk for thunderstorms will push through Ontario on Saturday evening before giving way to lake-effect snow on Monday
A marine biologist based in the Maldives has shared footage showing blacktip reef sharks attacking a stingray in what was described as "mob-hunting" behavior.
Atlantic Canada braces for the onslaught of strong winds exceeding 100km/h and heavy rain. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides insights into the timing and potential impacts of this powerful weather system.
Virginia authorities removed nearly 100 animals from a zoo they accused of animal cruelty. They seized live and dead animals, as well as animal parts.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A European Union plan to tax the carbon pollution emitted to make goods imported from countries like India and China has sparked a debate at the United Nations climate conference in Dubai, as poorer countries fear such tariffs will harm livelihoods and economic growth. Through the tax, the EU hopes to set a price on the carbon emitted to make energy-intensive products like iron, steel, cement, fertilizer and aluminum in other countries. The aim is to both reduc
Over 100 animals –- both living and dead -– have been taken from a roadside zoo in western Virginia, according to court documents, as part of what state authorities are calling a criminal investigation. One search warrant executed Wednesday at the Natural Bridge Zoo in Rockbridge County shows that 89 living animals were seized, while another 28 deceased animals were removed, The Roanoke Times reported. The office of Attorney General Jason Miyares is conducting the investigation, with help from the Virginia State Police.