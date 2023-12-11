52-foot whale washes ashore on Pacific Beach

CBC

It could be the end of Canmore's feral rabbit saga. After more than a decade of active battle against the bunnies, the mountain town isn't paying contractors to cull the once domestic animals in 2024 — because they're gone. The Town of Canmore has spent about $600,000 over the years for a private contractor to comb the town to find the non-native rabbits, trap and euthanize them. But that's not what ultimately nipped the prolific population in the bud. An outbreak of rabbit haemorrhagic disease