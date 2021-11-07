50th and Castelar shooting

The Canadian Press

PARIS (AP) — Marseille dropped vital points in the French league after it failed to break down 10-man Metz in the second half and drew 0-0 at home on Sunday. Including stoppage time, Marseille had an extra player for more than 40 minutes after Metz central defender Jemerson was sent off in the 56th. Brazilian midfielder Gerson scored two minutes into the game for Marseille, but his close-range effort was ruled out after a video review picked up a foul on defender Dylan Bronn. The 1 p.m. kickoff