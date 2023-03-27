502 Coffee Company | Kern Living

Rumble

Chicken pot pie is a classic warm and comforting dish! And this no fuss shortcut version is easily made in 1 pan! It has tender chicken and veggies smothered in gravy and topped with store bought pie crust! Easy Chicken Pot Pie Ingredients 1 1/2 lbs boneless skinless chicken breast or thighs 1 small onion, diced 3 garlic cloves, minced 2 potatoes, peeled and diced 2 cups frozen peas & carrots or mixed veggies 4 tablespoons butter 1/4 cup flour 2 cups chicken broth 1 store bought pie crust, thawed 1 egg, beaten Optional- 1 tablespoon Better Than Bouillon (organic chicken base) Directions Preheat oven to 350°. Heat oil in a pan over medium high heat and add chicken. Season with salt and pepper and cook for about 4 minutes. Remove and set aside. Lower heat to medium and add more oil to the pan and sauté onions and garlic for 2 minutes. Add potatoes, season with salt and pepper, and cook for another 5 minutes. Stir in frozen veggies. Add butter and stir until melted. Stir in flour. Slowly stir in chicken broth. Return chicken back to the pan and bring to a boil. Season well with Better Than Bouillon (optional), salt and pepper. Remove from heat and place pie dough over the top. Brush with egg wash and cut 5 slits to vent. Season with a little salt. Bake for 25-30 minutes, until crust is golden brown. Better Than Bouillon Organic Roasted Chicken Base, 8 oz https://a.co/d/geKEGSN Instagram https://www.instagram.com/joannegpimentel/