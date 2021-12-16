500-year old Aztec god statue goes on display in Mexico
Location: Mexico City, Mexico
This statue has been on
a 500-year journey
From an Aztec altar
to a museum in Mexico City
It depicts the ancient god
Xochipilli
Archaeologists dug it up
in 2019
Name: Patricia Ledesma, Director of Templo Mayor Museum
"After long adventures before being discovered by archaeologists... Xochipilli has been well received by admirers of the ancient world."
Xochipilli is sometimes called
the flower prince
He was the deity for games,
beauty and dance