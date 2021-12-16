500-year old Aztec god statue goes on display in Mexico

Location: Mexico City, Mexico

This statue has been on

a 500-year journey

From an Aztec altar

to a museum in Mexico City

It depicts the ancient god

Xochipilli

Archaeologists dug it up

in 2019

Name: Patricia Ledesma, Director of Templo Mayor Museum

"After long adventures before being discovered by archaeologists... Xochipilli has been well received by admirers of the ancient world."

Xochipilli is sometimes called

the flower prince

He was the deity for games,

beauty and dance