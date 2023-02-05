50-car train derailment causes big fire, evacuations in Ohio
A train derailment and resulting large fire prompted an evacuation order and a declaration of a state of emergency in an Ohio village near the Pennsylvania state line on Friday night.
A train derailment and resulting large fire prompted an evacuation order and a declaration of a state of emergency in an Ohio village near the Pennsylvania state line on Friday night.
About 30 people were in downtown Belleville Saturday to protest in wake of the Tyre Nichols’ death in Memphis.
B.C. RCMP say one driver was killed and another was brought to hospital after an early afternoon collision between two commercial vehicles on Highway 5 in McLure, B.C., north of Kamloops, on Thursday. B.C. Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation and police say there were no initial indications of criminality as a contributing factor to the crash. In a news release, B.C. RCMP said the collision happened at 12:11 p.m. PST and officers from the Barriere RCMP detachment, the RCMP's collision
Asked by police officers who responded to the fatal crash if he knew what had happened, Garett Michael Meyers said, “No, I’m just drunk,” according to an affidavit released by the court.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board are investigating an aborted landing in Austin, Texas, on Saturday morning by a FedEx cargo plane that had been set to land on a runway on which a Southwest Airlines jet was also cleared to depart from, the agencies said. The two planes came close to colliding when the FedEx plane was forced to overfly the Southwest plane to avoid a crash, two sources briefed on the matter told Reuters. "Shortly before the FedEx aircraft was due to land, the controller cleared Southwest Flight 708 to depart from the same runway," the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.
Moment semi-truck skids across highway after losing control.Source: Oklahoma Highway Patrol/WEATHER TRAKER /TMX
A 64-year-old Grand Prairie man was hit and killed by a car on Texas 360 in Arlington as he stood near his vehicle.
The blast of winter weather that hit the London region Friday morning kept provincial police busy with multiple collisions and snarled traffic on area roads. Officers responded to an estimated seven collisions by noon as snow squalls made for dangerous driving conditions, OPP spokesperson Const. Jeff Hare said. "We've been dealing with collisions all morning, throughout (Middlesex County), depending on where the streamers come through," he said, noting no serious injuries were reported. Westboun
A TTC bus driver helped four people out of a vehicle that had gotten stuck on a set of train tracks in Scarborough Thursday, minutes before a GO Train plowed into the vehicle, Toronto police say. The incident happened around 5:55 p.m. on Finch Avenue East, east of Kennedy Road. A man had driven his vehicle left onto the railway tracks when he got stuck, Const. Laura Brabant told CBC Toronto in an email. "A TTC bus operator observed the vehicle stuck on the railway tracks and assisted all of the
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft and threatened repercussions. President Joe Biden issued the order but had wanted the balloon downed even earlier, on Wednesday. He was advised that the best time for the operation would be when it was over water, U.S. officials said. Military offi
In the words of Kylie Jenner: “Need.”
Worker later makes her own TikTok video to apologise for ‘racist comment’
'How I Met Your Father' season 2 cast member Hilary Duff posted Instagram photos in a see-through mini dress she wore to the 'Younger' season 5 premiere in June 2018.
A former Brampton fire captain has been charged with second degree murder in connection with the death of his wife in the Blue Mountains. James Schwalm, 38, of Collingwood, was arrested on Thursday, according to the Ontario Provincial Police. The body of his wife, Ashley Schwalm, 40, also of Collingwood, was found inside an SUV after the vehicle crashed on Jan. 26. Bill Dickson, manager of media relations for the OPP, confirmed on Friday that the two were married. The OPP said in a news release
Turns out Russia is overselling its "unstoppable" hypersonic missile. Why? Because Mach 5+ missiles still can’t handle the heat, according to a U.S. report.
Actor Billy Baldwin chimed in as the Republican congressman's tweet spectacularly backfired.
A TikToker noticed that Blake Lively was wearing almost impossibly low-slung sweatpants beneath a body-con mini-dress.
"It's very difficult with what we have, because what we have was not meant to shoot down balloons," a former naval aviator told Insider.
Brazil sank a decommissioned aircraft carrier in the Atlantic Ocean off its northeast coast, the Brazilian Navy said, despite warnings from environmentalists that the rusting 1960s French-built ship would pollute the sea and the marine food chain. The 32,000-tonne carrier had been floating offshore for three months since Turkey refused it entry to be scrapped there because it was an environmental hazard and the ship was towed back to Brazil. The carrier was scuttled in a "planned and controlled sinking" late on Friday, the Navy said in a statement, that would "avoid logistical, operational, environmental and economic losses to the Brazilian state," it said.
‘There’s people that think that I said a phrase called Jewish space lasers – a phrase that I never said’
A massive Chinese surveillance balloon that moved across the continental U.S. this week has been shot down. The Pentagon has confirmed the balloon was being used for surveillance, disputing China's claim that it was a civilian aircraft used for meteorological purposes. Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said the balloon didn't pose a physical or military threat, and once it was detected, the U.S. took steps to protect against foreign intelligence collection of sensitive information.