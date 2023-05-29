5 years later: Ellicott City flood mitigation progresses

As flood mitigation efforts progress, some Ellicott City residents and business owners said they still haven't recovered from flash floods that leveled cars and tore through buildings in 2016 and 2018. The Ellicott City flood of 2018 trashed cars and destroyed businesses as a month's worth of rain fell in a matter of hours. Since 2018, the county executive told 11 News that the county completed building two retention ponds and initiated other efforts to divert water away from Main Street while being more proactive with nearby waterways.