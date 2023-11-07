5 years after Camp Fire, town of Paradise comes together for 'big milestone' in recovery

This week marks five years since the Camp Fire ripped through Butte County, destroying the town of Paradise in the process – and several events are being held to commemorate the community’s progress with rebuilding. The Camp Fire began on Nov. 8, 2018, and it burned more than 153,000 acres for 17 straight days. Eighty-five people died, and more than 18,000 homes and businesses were destroyed. The comeback has been slow, but steady. Officials said 21% of the homes that were lost have been rebuilt, and about 1,000 more homes are currently under construction. KCRA 3's Orko Manna reports.