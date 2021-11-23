5 thoughts on the Maple Leafs after 20 games

20 games into the NHL season and the Maple Leafs sit second in the Atlantic Division. Goal scoring has been spread around, team defence has improved and goaltending is as unconcerning as it's been for a long time but there are still some questions for Sheldon Keefe to answer as Toronto seeks to resolve some of the issues that came back to bite them in last year's playoffs.



On the latest episode of 'In the Mentions', Omar hails the Joseph Holl love-in, asks when Josh Ho-Sang will sign an NHL contract with the Leafs, and responds to concerns over Auston Matthews lack of scoring.



