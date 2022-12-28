5 things Maple Leaf fans are wishing for in 2023

It's no secret that the biggest priority on Maple Leaf fans' 2023 wish list is some long-awaited success in the Stanley Cup playoffs but what else do the Toronto faithful want as the calendar turns towards the business end of the NHL season?

TICTACTOMAR: Hey, everyone. Welcome back to another episode of "In the Mentions." I'm TicTacTOmar. And as we look ahead to the new year, I know us as Leafs fans, I know we're trying to think of the things that would be cool for the Leafs. Even though there's one thing that we probably all have in mind, there are a couple of things that I want personally. So as far as things that I want for the Leafs in 2023, the first thing, I want first place in the Atlantic division.

I know for the majority of this season, like, it's all been about the Boston Bruins. And that's probably going to be the Leafs biggest competition for first place. But they're not that far off. And hopefully as things wind down, as the second half of the season isn't as difficult as the first half, maybe the Leafs can make up those points. And then get a better match-up. I really don't want to be in a position where we have to face Tampa again. Win the division. And hopefully, you can get a better match-up in the first round.

I also, I want Nylander to score 50. That'd be pretty sick. I mean, this year, we've been focusing on Matthews. And Matthews [INAUDIBLE] production has declined. He's still up there. But what Nylander is doing this year has been incredible. His pace is awesome. Even when he's not having the best game, he's still finding ways to score. Him getting 50 goals would be sick to see in 2023. Ilya Samsonov and Matt Murray-- heading into this season, goal-tending was something that we were worried about.

Then the first half happened. And we're OK with it. I kind of want things to stay that way. I'm not saying that they need to save games left or right. But I want them to be steady for the rest of the year, especially going into 2023 when the games are going to be that much more important. I also want Kyle Dubas to make a big trade at the deadline. You know, so far, when it comes to Dubas and the deadline, he kind of makes those, like, sneaky, efficient deals. But I want to see a big go for it deal.

I want to see that Kyle Dubas and the rest of the Leafs organization are like, you know what? This is it. This is the year to go for it, whether that's Bo Horvat, whether that's Ryan O'Reilly, whether that's Timo Meier, whatever, I want Kyle Dubas to go all in on this team and make a big, big trade that can improve the roster moving forward. And of course, I want to win a round.

It doesn't matter how many. I know a lot of people will say, like, oh, it's loser mentality. You only want one. I, me personally, I just need the one. I don't know about you all. I just need the one. As long-- when I hear an announcement say, the second round is about to begin and the Toronto Maple Leafs are playing a game when that is being said, I'll be fine. And of course, all the things that I mentioned before are going to lead up to that point. If there was ever a time to do it, it would definitely be this year, considering it's going to be the 10 year anniversary of the first collapse against Boston.