5 restaurants under 1 roof: Micro food hall opens in Roseville

Imagine looking for a place to eat and all your restaurant options are made in the same kitchen so you don't have to travel for different cravings. A Bay Area-based micro food hall now open in Roseville has set out to do just that. Local Kitchens' expansion to Roseville makes it the business' first location outside the Bay Area. The culinary concept includes food from five different restaurants: Senor Sisig, Curry Up Now, The Melt, Nash & Proper and Garden of Eat’n. The last two – Nash & Proper and Garden of Eat’n – are Sacramento-area originals. Customers can order at kiosks at the front of the restaurant, online or on the Local Kitchens mobile app. You can click menu items from each of the different restaurants and put them all in one order. Local Kitchens Chief Operating Officer and co-founder Andrew Munday said that is what makes their company so unique.