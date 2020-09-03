5-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Pays Sweet Tribute to Chadwick Boseman

A five-year-old cancer survivor from Camden, New Jersey, paid a sweet tribute to the late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman in a video shared on August 31.

The video, tweeted by Torey Williams, shows her son Alex, who has been in remission for four years, doing the “Wakanda forever” salute from the Black Panther movie.

“We’ll miss you Black Panther,” Alex can be heard saying in the clip, before adding that he is one of his “greatest heroes.”

Boseman died on August 28 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. Credit: Torey Williams via Storyful