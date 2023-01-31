5-year-old boy falls from third-story window
Manchester fire officials said the boy fell from a window at 1436 Elm St.
Manchester fire officials said the boy fell from a window at 1436 Elm St.
Utzon’s 12 drawings arrived in Sydney just before the competition closed in December and were numbered entry 218 out of 233. Of the four men selected to consider entries, Eero Saarinen, an American architect and designer of Finnish descent whose career was steeped in modernism, was most eminent. Saarinen had studied and worked with Charles and Ray Eames and his architectural practice at the time was moving away from the rectangular and cube shapes of modernist architecture towards more expressive forms built from concrete.
The Bachelor Nation favorite talks about her complicated relationship with her appearance.
Shop these Coach Outlet clearance deals before they're gone.
The Italian woman, who was arrested on a complaint by crew, has denied the allegations against her.
GettyRussia’s biggest search engine secretly put blocks in its code to stop images of Vladimir Putin showing up in the results of potentially embarrassing searches, according to a report, with Nazi iconography also allegedly scrubbed out of the results of queries for the “Z” symbol signifying support for the war in Ukraine.Last week, fragments of the source code for Yandex—sometimes likened to “Russia’s Google”—were leaked online. Experts have been poring over the code ever since to see what can
Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull died on Monday at the age of 84. He played for the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks through the 1960s before jumping to the Winnipeg Jets of the upstart World Hockey Association in 1972 before a brief return to the NHL in 1979. Here are some reactions to Hull's death from the world of sports: --- "He helped grow the league to where it is today, and bringing in those four teams from the World Hockey (Association) in 1979 and the continued expansion after that," said curren
SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored midway through the second period against his former team to help the Seattle Kraken beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Saturday night. Wennberg, who was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the first round in 2013, had his 10th goal of the season in his 600th career game. “Every now and then you pinch yourself in the arm and realize you’ve been in this league for a while,” Wennberg said. “So, it’s amazing. I just try to take in every moment of it.” Morgan Geekie
TORONTO (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored twice, Anton Forsberg made 31 saves and the Ottawa Senators defeated Toronto 6-2 on Friday night in the Maple Leafs' first game since losing All-Star Auston Matthews to a knee injury. Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist, and Thomas Chabot, Drake Batherson and Derick Brassard also scored for the Senators, who won at Scotiabank Arena with fans in attendance for the first time since October 2018. Tim Stutzle added two assists. William Nylander and Joey Anderso
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid won the battle of MVP candidates with 47 points and 18 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers extended their winning streak to seven games with a 126-119 win over Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. Jokic and Embiid have finished first and second in voting for the NBA's Most Valuable Player award over the last two seasons. Both are among the top candidates for MVP as this season hits the halfway mark. James Harden had 17 points and 13 assists, and Tobias
WINNIPEG — Josh Morrissey and Mark Scheifele made sure the Winnipeg Jets were going into the NHL all-star and player break on a high. The Jets' stars each scored two third-period goals as Winnipeg erased a 2-0 deficit and defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Monday night. The victory snapped a three-game losing skid and extended the Blues' losing streak to five games. “Josh played frickin’ fantastic tonight,” Scheifele said. “He always does, and he got rewarded. A few big goals by him, and he led
EDMONTON — Tyson Barrie scored a pair of goals as the Edmonton Oilers headed into their all-star break hiatus on a winning note, coming away with a 7-3 victory over the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman each had a goal and two assists, and Evander Kane and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers (28-18-4) who have gone 7-0-1 in their last eight games leading into a break that sees them idle until Feb. 7. Jason Dickinson, Jonathan Toews and T
CALGARY — Chicago Blackhawks rookie goalie Jaxson Stauber is playing like a veteran even though he's just two games into his NHL career. Stauber made 34 stops for his second straight win and 13 different players contributed a point as the Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 on Thursday. "Looks really solid and calm in there,” said Chicago coach Luke Richardson. “They're a big team and they get to the net and they're trying to get secondary chances. He just makes a save and even if there's som
After the Canucks announced that Ilya Mikheyev would miss the rest of the season with a knee injury he suffered in preseason, the forward took to the social media to clear the air.
HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals didn’t have another fantastic finish left in them. That had been the specialty of a talented team with a generational quarterback who could find creative ways to win games. The Bengals were supremely confident after winning 10 in a row heading into the AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs, a team they had beaten three times in the past 13 months, including in the AFC title game last year. But too many mistakes doomed the Ben
Joining a new team amid a tidal wave of change doesn't intimidate newly minted Vancouver Canucks forward Anthony Beauvillier. The Canucks capped a whirlwind month with a mammoth trade Monday, dealing captain Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders for Beauvillier, prospect Aatu Raty and a protected first-round pick in this summer's NHL entry draft. The move came eight days after Vancouver fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. New personnel — both on the ice and behind t
TORONTO — Three Canadian gymnastics stars have joined the call for the resignation of Ian Moss. In a letter to Gymnastics Canada's board of directors, obtained by the CBC, Rosie MacLennan, Ellie Black and Kyle Shewfelt asked for the resignation of Moss, the organization's embattled CEO, and board chair Jeffrey Thomson, saying they have lost confidence the two "have the ability and trust of the community to see Gymnastics Canada through the current crisis." MacLennan is a two-time Olympic gold me
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point had a goal and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 on Saturday night for a franchise-record 12th consecutive home win. Victor Hedman, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Corey Perry and Ross Colton also scored for Tampa Bay, which has won three in a row overall. Nick Perbix had three assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves. The Lightning surpassed the franchise mark of 11 straight home wins set in 2019-20 and defeated the Kings for t
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday night. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon had goals in regulation for Minnesota, which headed into its All-Star break with two wins in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for the Wild, including a sprawling save to thwart Tage Thompson on a wraparound try with about eight minutes left in regulation. He also made a pair of st
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy delivered an exhibition of short iron play to shoot 7-under 65 in his third round and build a three-stroke lead at the Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday. The top-ranked McIlroy made eight birdies at Emirates Golf Club — four in a row from No. 1, three straight from No. 13, and another at No. 17 — and none of the birdie putts were from more than 7 feet. “I drove the ball better today, which put me in better positions to attack and make birdies,” said t