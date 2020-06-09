5-Year-Old Amputee Raises £320,000 for NHS With Walking Challenge

A five-year-old from West Malling, Kent, has raised more than £320,000 for the hospital that saved his life after he was inspired by Captain Tom Moore.

Schoolboy Tony Hudgell had both of his legs amputated when he was a baby, a result of injuries inflicted on him by his biological parents. He had prosthetic legs fitted last year.

Tony wanted to raise £500 for the Evelina London Children’s Hospital by challenging himself to walk 10 kilometers in the month of June, and has already smashed his target thanks to a number of supporters, including Chelsea star Frank Lampard.

“He saw Captain Tom walking with his frame in the garden, and he said ‘I could do that,’” Tony’s adoptive mother Paula told the BBC.

“Then we decided to set this challenge and raise some money for the Evelina, that saved his life,” Paula said. Credit: Paula Hudgell via Storyful