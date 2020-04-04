5-year-old among latest UK coronavirus victims

Ambulances arrive at Britain's newest hospital - built in under two weeks - and ready to treat hundreds of coronavirus patients.

On Saturday news that a 5-year-old child with underlying health conditions died in hospital after being infected with the novel coronavirus.

The child is among a further 708 people who've died with the virus in Britain, bringing the country's fatalities to 4,313.

At a news conference, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove warned people to stay indoors.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) MICHAEL GOVE, CABINET OFFICE MINISTER, SAYING:

'Some will be tempted on this sunny weekend to venture out and about, but if we relax our adherance to the rules, we increase this risk for others.'

Britain's Health Service medical director said it will take a week or two before Britain's social distancing measures start to translate into lower hospitalisation rates.

But London has plateaued slightly in recent days.

And on Saturday evening came news that Carrie Symonds, the pregnant fiance of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has spent the past week in bed with symptoms of the virus.

Johnson said on Friday he was remaining in isolation with mild symptoms of COVID-19, including a raised temperature.