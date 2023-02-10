5 killed after hit-and-run crash, carjacking and pursuit in Sacramento County, officials say
Five people died Thursday evening after a hit-and-run crash in Sacramento County that led to a carjacking and pursuit, officials said. A survivor of that crash was detained in connection. The California Highway Patrol said it got a call at 5:27 p.m. about a Cadillac Escalade that crashed into a tree along Highway 160 at the Freeport Bridge between Clarksburg and Freeport, killing three women and two men. Shortly after the crash, a carjacking happened.