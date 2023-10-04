5 Injured in Shooting at Morgan State University, Police Say

Police in Baltimore, Maryland, said they were searching for a suspect or suspects following a shooting in which five people were wounded at Morgan State University on Tuesday, October 3.

The five victims, aged between 18 and 22, were being treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley said.

Worley said no suspect had been identified and that no arrests had been made. Police could not confirm if there was one or more shooters involved.

Police made the decision to reopen the campus after they determined that the area was safe, Worley said.

Police officers at the university were alerted to the situation when they heard gunshots while on routine patrol, university police chief Lance Hatcher said.

Four of the five people injured were Morgan State University students, Hatcher said. Credit: Baltimore Police Department via Storyful