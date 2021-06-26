5 die in hot air balloon crash in New Mexico
Five people died after a hot air balloon they were riding in hit power lines in New Mexico's largest city and the gondola crashed to the ground, officials said Saturday. (June 26)
The fan wasn't watching the race when a rider collided with the sign.
Roger Federer will "reassess the situation" once Wimbledon is over.
It's lazy to call the Montreal Canadiens a team of destiny. Cole Caufield has elevated his team's offense to new heights during the playoffs.
"If I lose, I'll be broke again and I'll figure it out," he said, before losing.
Andrei Vasilevskiy had 18 saves and Yanni Gourde scored a short-handed goal to help the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Islanders 1-0 in Game 7.
The Bucks know how to throw a counterpunch.
"The NHL is showing [their] true colours. Gary doesn’t care about anyone but himself. This is absolutely disgusting that the NHL is doing nothing."
Chauncey Billups will take over for Terry Stotts in Portland.
The Canadiens have advanced to the Stanley Cup Final, providing proof that their GM's visions, ideas, and concept of team was worth seeing through.
Only the Buss family owns a larger piece of the Lakers.
Former Mavericks point guard and Hall of Famer Jason Kidd will replace Rick Carlisle as the head coach in Dallas.
Winner gets the winner of Fury-Wilder?
Durant is the best basketball player in the world. That’s what we call players who can reach levels no one else can on the court, right?
The Atlanta Hawks have proven they're not a one-man show and not on some fluke postseason run. This squad is built to win for a long time to come.
Watson's clubhead went slinging toward the fairway after it hit the ball and Watson still hit the ball over 260 yards.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Shane McClanahan pitched six effective innings, Brett Phillips drove in three runs and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Los Angeles Angels 13-3 Saturday for their fourth straight win. Manuel Margot and Mike Zunino homered for Tampa Bay. Ji-Man Choi had four hits and drove in two runs as the Rays improved to 6-0 against the Angels this season The Angels have lost five in a row overall. McClanahan (3-2) allowed three runs and four hits, all coming in the third inning. Philli
MIAMI (AP) — Rookie Zach Thompson struck out 11 in six innings, helping the Miami Marlins beat Kyle Schwarber and the Washington Nationals 3-2 on Saturday. Thompson (2-2) held Schwarber in check while allowing two runs and three hits in his fourth major league start. Anthony Bender and Dylan Floro each got three outs before Yimi García earned his 12th save in 15 chances, working around Josh Harrison's leadoff single in the ninth. Schwarber, who had homered in 13 of his last 14 games, struck out
Marlon Johnson scored the game-sealing shot, capping off a team-leading 27-point performance, as the defending CEBL champion Edmonton Stingers defeated the Hamilton Honey Badgers 91-87 on Saturday. Edmonton looked every bit the part as the reigning league champions as they opened up the first quarter looking to make a statement. A 12-5 run over a four minute period of time in the middle of the first quarter put the Stingers up 11 and catapulted them to a 30-15 lead at the end of the first. The s
CINCINNATI (AP) — Luis Castillo pitched seven scoreless innings and Jesse Winker homered before departing with a hip injury, leading the Cincinnati Reds to a 4-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday. Castillo (3-10) permitted six hits, struck out six and walked two while improving to 2-2 with a 1.71 ERA in five June starts. The right-hander posted a 7.22 ERA through his first 11 starts of the year. Winker was 0 for 7 in the series before connecting for his 18th homer in the first. He left
The Latest on soccer’s European Championship: ___ Croatia says forward Ivan Perišić has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss the team’s game against Spain in the round of 16 of the European Championship. Croatia says the rest of the squad and coaching staff tested negative. Perišić scored in the 3-1 victory over Scotland on Tuesday. Scotland was playing without midfielder Billy Gilmour after he tested positive for the coronavirus. No other Scotland players were told to isolate. Croa