5 die in hot air balloon crash in New Mexico

The Canadian Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Shane McClanahan pitched six effective innings, Brett Phillips drove in three runs and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Los Angeles Angels 13-3 Saturday for their fourth straight win. Manuel Margot and Mike Zunino homered for Tampa Bay. Ji-Man Choi had four hits and drove in two runs as the Rays improved to 6-0 against the Angels this season The Angels have lost five in a row overall. McClanahan (3-2) allowed three runs and four hits, all coming in the third inning. Philli