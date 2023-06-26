5 detained after teen dies in Sacramento County shooting

Five people were detained in Sacramento on Sunday in connection with the death of a 17-year-old boy on Saturday in an apparent gang-related shooting in south Sacramento, the county sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office said the shooting happened at Vintage Park, near Vintage Park Drive and Helmsdale Drive around 6:00 p.m. Saturday. An early investigation suggested the shooting was gang-related, the sheriff's office said. KCRA 3 captured exclusive video on Sunday of the county's SWAT team descending on a neighborhood in Carmichael, with officers looking for a man they said was involved in the shooting. SWAT officers used special equipment to breach the front door and the garage of a residence near Jayanne Way and North Avenue. The sheriff's office also sent in a drone to check the home. MORE: https://www.kcra.com/article/sacramento-shooting-hospitalized-injured-june-2023/44329687