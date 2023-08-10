5 dead in crash on I-81
Five people were killed in a crash on Interstate 81 in Greene Township, Franklin County.
Five people were killed in a crash on Interstate 81 in Greene Township, Franklin County.
The girls were victims of sex trafficking, officials say.
Driver Rafel Jeanne and passengers Darcy Ross and Eve Smith died in the collision in Cardiff, while the two remaining passengers were injured.
Miami-Dade police aren’t going to “discard the possibility” that the cars are tied to murders or missing persons’ cases.
The man accused of killing a 9-year-old Chicago girl who had been riding her scooter outside crossed a street and headed straight toward her in the vestibule of her apartment building before shooting her, prosecutors said Tuesday. Serabi Medina's father, who had told her to come into the vestibule, shouted at Michael Goodman, but the man ignored him, allegedly raising his arm and shooting Medina in the head Saturday night in the Portage Park neighborhood, prosecutors said during a court hearing. The father tackled Goodman, causing the gun to go off again and striking Goodman in the eye, according to prosecutors, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The mother of a 30-year-old Michigan man who's accused of making death threats against Democratic politicians is now charged with lying when she purchased firearms later found in her son's possession. Threats against public officials have become increasingly common in Michigan in recent years. A plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was broken up by the FBI in 2020, and prosecutors have so far secured nine convictions in the case in state and federal courts. The charges unse
A 92-year-old man is facing criminal charges after a sexual assault investigation in Toronto. Police say officers responded to a sexual assault call in the Dundas Street West and Bloor Street West area on June 25 at around 1:30 p.m. They say the accused would call victims onto his front porch and start a conversation before exposing himself to them. Police say the accused would also hug the victims and sexually assault them. They say the man from Toronto was arrested on Thursday and charged with
VANCOUVER — A Canadian translator says she’s reached a settlement with the British Museum over unauthorized use of her work. Vancouver-based Yilin Wang says the museum has agreed to compensate her for translations that are part of an ongoing exhibit dubbed “China’s hidden century.” Wang says the terms prevent her from disclosing monetary details, which include a licence fee and an additional payment that she will donate to a cause that supports translators of Sinophone poetry. The museum apologi
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. auto safety regulators said on Tuesday they were investigating whether 1.1 million older Ram 1500 pickup trucks should be recalled for power steering loss issues. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has received 380 reports alleging intermittent or complete loss of power steering assistance in 2013-2016 model year Ram 1500 pickup trucks, including reports of three crashes. In March 2016, Fiat Chrysler Automotive, now known as Stellantis, recalled 440 vehicles to address a possible contamination of the electrical power steering unit.
“When no eyewitnesses to these murders existed, a digital recorder device became a voice for the victims,” officials said.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man accused of making threats against President Joe Biden was shot and killed by FBI agents hours before the president was expected to land in the state Wednesday, authorities said. Special agents were trying to serve a warrant on the home of Craig Deleeuw Robertson in Provo, south of Salt Lake City, when the shooting happened at 6:15 a.m., the FBI said in a statement. Robertson posted online Monday that he had heard Biden was coming to Utah and he was planning to di
The women covertly photographed targets and informed on troop and vehicle movements to aid Russia's invasion, Ukrainian intelligence said.
Victoria Heuermann and Christopher Sheridan have found themselves thrust into the ‘developing legal case of the century’ after shock arrest of architect father
Mr Trump has been posting about the judge on his Truth Social platform
The mother of a U.S. Navy sailor charged with providing sensitive military information to China encouraged him to cooperate with a Chinese intelligence officer, telling her son it might help him get a job with the Chinese government someday, the prosecution said Tuesday. Assistant U.S. Attorney Fred Sheppard made the accusation at a hearing in federal court in San Diego in urging the judge not to release Jinchao Wei, who was arrested last week on a rarely used espionage charge. Wei is one of two sailors based in California accused of providing sensitive military information to China — including details on wartime exercises, naval operations and critical technical material.
A YouTuber pointed out several key issues with his Rivian R1T, including doors that fill with water and a plant growing in the the undercarriage.
Assault charges have been laid against three men after a shocking brawl broke out on a riverfront dock in Montgomery, Ala. Video shows several white boaters attacking a Black co-captain of a riverboat before other Black people came to his aid, triggering a huge fight that appeared to be drawn on racial lines.
KAHULUI, Hawaii (AP) — A wildfire tore through the heart of the Hawaiian island of Maui in darkness Wednesday, reducing much of a historic town to ash and forcing people to jump into the ocean to flee the flames. At least six people died and dozens were wounded. The fires continued to burn Wednesday afternoon, fueled by strong winds from Hurricane Dora as it passed well south of the Hawaiian islands. Officials feared the death toll could rise. As winds diminished somewhat, some aircraft resumed
New court documents show the pupil confessed to the attack and outline how he took his mother's gun.
A Florida deputy saw the funny side when a crafty K-9 snuck in a dip in a church’s baptistry pool during a burglary call in Panama City Beach on August 4.Bodycam footage released by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office shows deputies confronting a suspect, named as Derek Porter, outside the Emerald Beach Church of Christ.Deputies were called to the church after a staffer fled for safety when a cinder block was used to break a window for a forced entry, the sheriff’s office said.Around $8,000 worth in damage was caused, the sheriff’s office said.“Porter stated he could not remember what happened during various moments inside the church. He did remember however baptizing himself in the church’s baptistry pool,” the sheriff’s office said.The pool proved attractive to the responding K-9 too, with bodycam footage showing the dog diving in, much to the deputy’s amusement.The sheriff’s office said Porter was out on bond for a burglary in Georgia. He was facing multiple charges, including burglary and possession of drugs. Credit: Bay County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful
The RCMP braced for backlash across rural Saskatchewan and kept a close eye on Indigenous groups after the not guilty verdict of a farmer charged in the death of Colten Boushie, emails show. The former top Mountie in the province also warned officers towatch their opinions, and police carefully watched and weighed in on testimony in the highly charged murder trial that exposed racial divides. This week marks seven years since Boushie, a 22-year-old Cree man from Red Pheasant First Nation, was sh