5 children hit by van in El Dorado County

Four children were airlifted to hospitals, and another was transported by ground after they were hit at a crosswalk in Pollock Pines Wednesday by a man driving a van, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened at the marked crosswalk on Pony Express Trail near Oak Street around 10:42 a.m., CHP said. There are no stoplights or stop signs at the crosswalk. The owner of the strip mall on the street where a Montessori school is located confirmed to KCRA 3 that all of the children were students at the school. The school serves students up to age 6. More here: http://www.kcra.com/article/pollock-pines-crash-children-chp/44055484