5 best air fryers, as told by reviewers

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette
The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.
J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu
EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis
Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "
The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?
The Nazem Kadri signing is already paying big dividends for the Flames.
WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re
Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.
Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.
He's in a different city with a different team but Darnell Sankey is in a familiar place. The Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker has a CFL-high 104 tackles, three more than Hamilton's Jovan Santos-Knox. Last season — his first in Canada — the six-foot-one, 245-pound Sankey registered a league-leading 97 tackles with the Calgary Stampeders. "First and foremost I'm incredibly blessed," Sankey said in a recent telephone interview. "To be honest, I felt I could come in here and do the same, if not
MUNICH — Canadian star Alphonso Davies, who suffered a cranial bruise after taking a boot to the head last weekend, was back in action Sunday as Bayern Munich blanked SC Freiburg 5-0 in Bundesliga play. The win at Allianz Arena moved Bayern (5-1-4) up one place into second, dropping Freiburg (5-2-3) to third. Davies played the full 90 minutes and was clocked at 36 km/h during the match. The 21-year-old from Edmonton made his presence felt early, blasting a left-footed shot just high from the edg
GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Canada's Bianca Andreescu cruised her way to a 6-2, 6-4 opening-round win over Jil Teichmann of Spain at the WTA 1000 Guadalajara Open on Monday. The Mississauga, Ont., native broke on five of her seven opportunities while winning 61 per cent of her first-serve points in the one hour, 20-minute match. The 22-year-old Andreescu will next face Petra Kvitova of Czechia, who defeated Bernarda Pera of Croatia 6-3, 7-5. Vancouver's Rebecca Marino also came away with a first-round
SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin
DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa and Joel Kiviranta scored during a frenzied two-minute span in the second period, and the Dallas Stars went on to a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets, who were still without new coach Rick Bowness on Monday night. Hakanpaa got his first goal of the the season on a nearly 60-foot shot from the top of the right circle with 4:22 left in the second, putting the Stars up 2-1 right after they failed to score on a power play. Not long after that, Jets goalie Connor Hellebuy
OTTAWA — If Tuesday's home opener was any indication of what’s to come, then this Ottawa Senators' season is going to be wildly entertaining. The Senators beat the Boston Bruins at Canadian Tire Centre with seven different players scoring. Mark Kastelic’s first of the season in the second period held up as the winner, but the fun started before the puck even dropped. Things got underway with former Ottawa captain Daniel Alfredsson on hand for the ceremonial puck drop sending the sellout crowd in
We're six weeks into the 2022 NFL season so Voch Lombardi reflects on the trajectories of teams on the up and the down.
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Defenseman Dougie Hamilton broke a tie 33 seconds into the third period, Mackenzie Blackwood made 18 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Tuesday night. Jesper Bratt set up Hamilton with a cross-crease pass to Hamilton parked to the right of goaltender Anthony Stolarz. Blackwood denied Ducks scoring leader Troy Terry from in front on the power play midway through the third as New Jersey held on for its first victory of the season after two losses. Daw