What to do with the 4th pick in a fantasy football draft

Yahoo Fantasy analyst Andy Behrens offers strategy and advice ahead of fantasy drafts.

ANDY BEHRENS: Listen, the fourth pick is probably the most slept on draft slot we have. It is a frequent league winner, but no one is ever sufficiently excited about landing this pick just please know that in six of the past seven years at Yahoo, the fourth pick has actually produced a better than average percentage of league winners, and twice it's been the season's winningest draft slot. This is rock solid historical performance, people. Past performance, of course, does not guarantee future results and whatnot, but come on, pick four has absolutely been gold.

Generally speaking, in the first round, you're looking at either an elite running back or a first tier receiver, whoever falls to you. I guarantee that you're getting a player who might have reasonably gone with the first overall pick. However, you choose to play it, history definitely on your side at four. Many are saying you're the favorite. It's not just me.