4th EF-1 tornado confirmed in southern Indiana during storms
There's a long list of celebs who frequently holiday or own property in the Muskoka, Ont. area.
The agent suggests protecting the president in prison wouldn’t be ‘very difficult’
"I absolutely can see it coming because this man cannot shut up."
Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex retained their "HRH" titles after stepping back as members of the royal family, they no longer use them
During a prepared speech on veterans health care, Trump found time for screeds about his indictments that are coming under legal scrutiny.
All seven passengers were rescued after the superyacht, dubbed Cujo, sank beneath the Mediterranean Sea on July 29
A YouTube chef has appeared in court accused of chopping up his boyfriend and dumping his head in the sea on a Thai resort island.
ReutersMore questions were asked of Judge Aileen Cannon’s fitness to preside over Donald Trump’s high-profile classified documents case on Monday after the South Florida federal judge rejected special counsel Jack Smith’s bid to preserve “grand jury secrecy” through sealed filings.In her ruling, Cannon questioned the “legal propriety” of Smith using an “out-of-district grand jury to continue to investigate and/or to seek post-indictment hearings.” She demanded that Smith explain why prosecutors
Bryan Randall died on Saturday, his family announced in a statement
The father of a 25-year-old man who was stranded at sea for 30 hours tried everything to survive after being stung by jellyfish and burned by the sun.
A storm of boulders “as deadly as Hiroshima” was accidentally unleashed by Nasa during tests to change the trajectory of an asteroid, scientists have found.
The longtime Fox News host offers a reminder on a "failed presidency."
Wayne Shepherd says it would cost £30,000 to get the excess skin removed.
Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her baby boy to come in a new Instagram post showcasing her pregnant figure in a red string swimsuit.
Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez, 19, was found dead on July 2
She saw the man drive across their yard and force her husband to the ground, police said.
"I wanted to go to her concert in LA for my 29th birthday," Meany told Insider. Her flight to Hawaii was cheaper than one ticket to see Taylor Swift.
Sydney Sweeney showed off her strong legs and toned butt in a new Instagram video where she's slalom skiing on a lake. Sydney frequently gets active outdoors.
The former president launched a strange new series of attacks on his Truth Social platform.
‘That last nod brought tears to my eyes,’ one viewer says