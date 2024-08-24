49ers vs. Raiders highlights Preseason Week 3
Watch all of the highlights from the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders in Preseason Week 3 ahead of the 2024 NFL season.
Watch all of the highlights from the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders in Preseason Week 3 ahead of the 2024 NFL season.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
Meanwhile in Pittsburgh, the expected outcome still seems likely. In New England? Not so much.
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce announced Sunday that Minshew had won the starting role for the 2024 season.
The Raiders' QB1 competition might not have a clear answer yet.
The Cowboys got a long look at Lance, the third pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.
The Steelers and 49ers reportedly have the framework of a deal in place for Brandon Aiyuk.
What were the big storylines from Week 1 of the NFL preseason?
Caleb Williams didn't play long but made an impression.
The 49ers are a bit hamstrung due to salary-cap reasons and a looming, massive contract for Brock Purdy, but they have prepared themselves a bit for this moment.
The 49ers had a crushing Super Bowl loss yet again.
Trevor Lawrence's night included a tremendous touchdown pass.
Jones, who signed with the Cardinals in May, was arrested last November on a domestic battery charge, which was later dropped.
The Longhorns lost a lot of key players to the NFL Draft and have already lost another to injury this preseason. But they have one of the nation's top QBs, plenty of veterans and a pliable schedule ahead of them this season.
The CFP field is bigger and that means more opportunities for teams that have just missed the cut in previous years.
In the latest version of the deal, UConn would join the conference as a member in all sports except football starting, at latest, in 2026.
Messi suffered an ankle injury during the Copa América final on July 14 while playing for Argentina.
Nieves, a sitting volleyball player, will be competing in her second Paralympics, while Serio will be at his fifth Paralympics for wheelchair basketball.
There are 16 men's Division I college soccer players and 44 women on the Hermann Trophy watch list, announced Thursday.
The four power leagues, as well as the American Football Coaches Association, are supportive of the move, several sources with knowledge of the situation told Yahoo Sports.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski lays all his cards out on the table.