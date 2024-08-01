49ers TE George Kittle wakes up with 'GMFB'
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle wakes up with "GMFB".
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle wakes up with "GMFB".
The 49ers had a crushing Super Bowl loss yet again.
Bill O'Brien is back in college football. Manny Diaz is back in the ACC. With plenty of legends moving on, there was lots of movement on the coaching carousel to catch up on ahead of this season.
Khelif’s dominant showing will only inflame the debate over whether she should be allowed to compete at the Paris Olympics.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Freeney turned what was largely a disadvantage at defensive end up to that point into a strength, and was a fixture on the great Indianapolis Colts teams of the 2000s.
Jorge Soler is reuniting with the team with which he won World Series MVP in 2021.
Hailey Van Lith and the American team came up short in their first pool game at the Paris Olympics.
The U.S. men gymnasts had not medaled as a team since 2008.
The third-year pro was expected to take on an expanded role with the departure of multiple Cowboys defenders in free agency.
Mercedes drivers have won three of the last four races.
Whitham is the second 14-year old to make their debut in a U.S. soccer league this month.
Clayton Kershaw made his 2024 season debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, pitching four innings and allowing two runs versus the San Francisco Giants.
Arsonists carried out coordinated attacks just hours before the Opening Ceremony.
Cease threw the second no-hitter in Padres history and the second of the 2024 season on Thursday.
Christian Yelich's back issue has flared up during his best season since he was an MVP candidate in 2019.
Ryan impressed in his MLB debut for a Dodgers team that has been plagued by injuries to pitchers.
On this inaugural episode of Football 301, Yahoo Sports NFL analysts Nate Tice, Matt Harmon & Charles McDonald look ahead to the 2024 season and try to predict which teams will finish in the top ten of DVOA rankings by the end of the year.
In today's edition: Xander wins another major, Tour de France recap, Team USA's final tune-up, Baker's Dozen, and more.
Melvin didn't wait for the first pitch Sunday to give the umpires an earful.
Reddick was traded to the Jets from the Eagles on April 1.