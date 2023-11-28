49ers QB Brock Purdy is good … but is he overrated? | The Exempt List
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald and Frank Schwab are breaking down the quarterback possibilities for the Chicago Bears. If Justin Fields finishes this season on the up-and-up, is there any way Chicago keeps the third-year QB or is this year’s draft class too enticing to not trade him? Hear the full conversation on “The Exempt List with Charles McDonald” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.