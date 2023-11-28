49ers QB Brock Purdy is good … but is he overrated? | The Exempt List

The Daily Beast

Tim Heitman/USA Today Sports via ReutersStella Parton is not impressed with critics of her sister Dolly. The country superstar performed at a NFL halftime Thanksgiving show during the Dallas Cowboys’ game against the Washington Commanders last week, donning a version of the Cowboys’ cheerleading costume which featured a bedazzled white vest and white short shorts. Though the 77-year-old was celebrated in some corners, she was criticized by others who said the singer was too old to be wearing suc