I-480 WB near Warrensville Ctr. Road closed for crash; officer taken to hospital

Reuters Videos

STORY: Would you want crystal balls and karaoke in your car? These are some of the features that were unveiled at the Shanghai auto show Location: Shanghai, ChinaThis electric 'Zeekr' SUV has seats that can massage passengersMany other brands offered 3D dashboards to sing karaoke or play games on the goVideo game engine company Unity is helping brands transform dashboard displays and cockpits[Xiaochen Zhang, Technical Product Manager / Unity China]“Especially in this digital cockpit or smart cockpit field, they are really competitive. Their need or their request is always pushing us to advance.”[Gui Siyu / Visitor]“I think the competition among auto companies will definitely lead them to pursue innovations in all aspects, so they can overcome others. It is also an attraction point to customers. I believe there are many young people who love cars and want to explore more possibilities with cars. They are thinking about the way of life in the future.”