47-year-old man dead after being stabbed in Russell neighborhood identified

Associated Press

The sister of a woman killed in what prosecutors say was a doomsday-focused plot told jurors Friday that her sister's funeral was held so quickly that some family members couldn't attend and that she was devastated when she learned her former brother-in-law remarried just a few weeks later. “You don’t get married four weeks after you just buried your wife of almost 30 years — you just don't do that,” Samantha Gwilliam said, explaining that she later learned that Lori Vallow Daybell married Gwilliam's former brother-in-law, Chad Daybell, just two weeks after Gwilliam's sister Tammy Daybell died. The testimony came in the triple murder trial of Vallow Daybell, who is accused along with Chad Daybell in Tammy Daybell's death and the deaths of her own two youngest children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan.