$44M in California state funds requested for first responder training facility

Assemblymember Ken Cooley and the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District announced early Friday morning the request for $44 million for the third phase of enhancements at the Zinfandel First Responder Training Facility. The facility is over 50 acres in size, and the $44 million would be a one-time state funding request to create new features to further first responder training on the grounds. “Obviously the centrality of this location, with the airports, with all of the amenities, of the Sacramento region, it’s also a big big plus,” Cooley said.