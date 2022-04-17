43 arrested in Central Valley crackdown on violent street gangs

California authorities Friday announced the arrest of 43 suspected gang members accused of drive-by shootings, murder, assaults and funding their illicit activities in the Central Valley through prostitution rings and the sale of guns and narcotics. A five-month investigation into violent criminal street gangs in Fresno County culminated Thursday with a "massive takedown” by 200 law enforcement personnel, helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft and 25 SWAT teams, said Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Son of novelist Paul Auster charged with manslaughter and homicide over baby daughter’s overdose death

    10-month-old Ruby died in November 2021

  • Ukraine war: Finland 'highly likely' to join NATO, country's Europe minister says

    Finland is "highly likely" to join NATO following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, its Europe minister has told Sky News. Tytti Tuppurainen said that the "people of Finland have already made up their mind" and that polls show huge support for membership of the alliance. "Not only to us Finns, it has to do with the whole security border in Europe," she said.

  • Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change

    A single quarter could be worth more than $200 -- and it has nothing to do with inflation. Learn: 5 Collector's Items Worth Selling for Extra CashExplore: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a...

  • Ex-credit union employee accused of fraud, theft

    A former employee with Conexus Credit Union is facing fraud and theft charges in connection with the misappropriation members' funds over an estimated six-year period. Police say the investigation began in early December, 2020 when a member of the credit union told Wakaw RCMP someone had taken money from their account. Once police realized the "scope and complexities" of the alleged crime, the Saskatoon RCMP general investigation section took over. After a 16-month investigation, a Wakaw man, 63

  • SA flood victims search for loved ones

    STORY: Bonakele Mtshali was away at a funeral when floods on South Afrtica's east coast swept her iron-roofed shack off the hillside in Lindelani township.Her two daughters, aged 11 and 17, were inside.She's been searching for them since the disaster struck at the start of the week.“When I arrived, I asked where the children were and wasn't even bothered about my house being swept away by the floods. So I asked where my children were because I told them to go stay with my sister. No one answered me, I asked my son, he also didn’t know and so I realised that they were swept away with the flood.”On Thursday (April 14) Mtshali's son got a call from others in the community who had found a body.It was 17-year-old Baphiwe.“I’m very sad but I cannot be angry at anyone because it’s God’s plan.”Mtshali's daughter is one of around 400 people killed after extremely powerful rains battered KwaZulu-Natal province.Authorities say 13,600 people have been left homeless.Some like Bonga Mkhuzu were trying to rebuild.“As you can see now I’m digging a toilet. I’ve got no toilet, I’ve got no water, no electricity, no food at home, everything is gone with these floods.”Others on Friday (April 15) were searching for survivors or closure.The government has mobilized emergency funds to bring relief to thousands without shelter, power or water - a tragedy that experts say will become more common as the climate warms.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers in NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, betting odds

    Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. the Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Arizona Coyotes vs. the Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provi

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • Joy Drop: Black Girls Hockey Club making a welcome move north

    Hello friends! I must say that I have been revelling in joy all this week. First of all, my all-time favourite movie turned 20 years old. Yes, 20. Bend It Like Beckham is arguably the greatest sports film of all time, in my view. In addition to that celebration, I partook in another kind of joy: the brilliance of Black Women in Hockey kind. You may be asking a few questions. Well, I am dedicating this week's JOY DROP to explain. A few months ago, Black Girl Hockey Club and MLSE Foundation decide

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Blue Jays burned by awful umpiring as Charlie Montoyo gets ejected

    The Blue Jays had beef with the home plate umpire all afternoon.

  • Baumgartner to lead Canada at U18 worlds; Cheverie 1st woman to coach Canadian men

    CALGARY — Nolan Baumgartner has been named head coach of Canada's team for the upcoming men's under-18 world hockey championship. Kori Cheverie, Todd Miller and David Struch will serve as assistants, joined by goaltending consultant Brad Kirkwood. Baumgartner was an assistant with Canada's men's Olympic team at the 2022 Beijing Games. He also spent parts of four seasons as an assistant with the Vancouver Canucks (2017-21), and held the same role in the American Hockey League with the Chicago Wol