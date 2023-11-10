400-pound pig removed from home after West Palm Beach woman evicted
A 400-pound pig was removed from a home in West Palm Beach when its owner was evicted.
A 400-pound pig was removed from a home in West Palm Beach when its owner was evicted.
The late night host also revealed the most "ridiculous" part of Wednesday night's GOP debate.
WASHINGTON — It was a well-worn Canadian punchline during the Trump years: someone should build a wall along the Canada-U.S. border. One of the former president's would-be successors says he wants to do exactly that. During Wednesday's Republican primary debate, a straight-faced Vivek Ramaswamy called it an example of skating to where the puck is going. It also reflects a popular talking point among some Capitol Hill Republicans who say they fear an increase in migrants entering the U.S. illegal
"Sometimes I don't know where we are! I don't know what we're talking about!" Goldberg shouted during the meandering discussion.
A caption on X read, "Israeli actress Gal Gadot who played 'Wonder Woman' in the Hollywood movie turns up [...] for army service."
Palestinian group Islamic Jihad has released a video it says features an elderly woman and teenage boy being held hostage.
Trish Webster died of acute gastrointestinal illness after several months of taking Ozempic and Saxenda
Trump's most recent effort to stop his civil fraud trial was a failure, but lawyers were certainly colorful in their arguments.
"She had indicated to me by saying, for better or for worse, in sickness and in health. She was able to get me through it, and go through it with me," Michael J. Fox said of his wife Tracey Pollan
A defective drone in Iraq may have helped keep America from being dragged deeper into a widening Middle East conflict. The drone, which was launched at the Erbil air base by an Iranian-backed militia before sunrise on Oct. 26, penetrated U.S. air defenses and crashed into the second floor of the barracks housing American troops at about 5 a.m, according to two U.S. officials familiar with the matter. The U.S. had got lucky, they added, as the drone could have caused carnage had it exploded.
Attending an event for the launch of her new poetry book, Megan Fox wore a chocolate brown sheer top and leather skirt to nail winter's new big colour trend.
Could the heavy workload Manoah put up early in his MLB career have contributed to his nightmare 2023 season?
The president and the Fox News reporter argued about abortion, age and polling in yet another confrontation.
GOP House members have utilized the "Holman Rule" 36 times in 2023 to try and reduce the salaries of select Biden Administration officials to just $1.
"The wreckage is almost unimaginable," Clinton tells the hosts of "The View" The post ‘The View’: Hillary Clinton Says She ‘Tried Really Hard’ to Give Trump a Chance, But Reelecting Him ‘Would Be the End of Our Country’ (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
Right-wing activist Jack Posobiec and commentator Charlie Kirk both blamed Taylor Swift's political power for electoral losses.
The Russian military has committed all available reserves to the frontlines in Ukraine, Ukrainian Armed Forces reserve Colonel and military expert Roman Svitan said in an interview with NV Radio on Nov. 8.
The deaths are unrelated to one another, law enforcement officials said
The famed country singer addressed concerns following her surprise performance at the CMA Awards
While under oath this week Donald Trump was instructed to answer questions about his financial documents as part of New York Attorney General Tish James’ civil fraud trial over allegations that he illegally altered the value of his assets. Unsurprisingly, the former president and would-be coup leader tried to answer very little, instead turning Manhattan state Supreme Court Justice Arthur ...
NEW YORK (AP) — Ivanka Trump didn't want to testify. But on the the stand Wednesday in her father's civil fraud trial, she took the opportunity to contend the family business has “overdelivered,” even as she kept her distance from financial documents that New York state says were fraudulent. Former President Donald Trump's elder daughter capped a major stretch in the lawsuit that could reshape his real estate empire. She followed her father and her brothers Eric and Donald Trump Jr. to the witne