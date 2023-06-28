40-Year-Old Plane Wreck on North Carolina Mountain Removed Over Safety Concerns

The wreckage of a plane that crashed in 1983 in a mountainous area of North Carolina was removed due to safety concerns on Tuesday, June 27, the National Park Service (NPS) said.

The wreckage has drawn many visitors over the years who access the site using unauthorized “social trails,” NPS said in a news release. "The resource damage and visitor safety issues presented too great a threat to take no action,” said Blue Ridge Parkway Superintendent Tracy Swartout, according to the release.

Contractors airlifted fuselage from the crash site into a staging area, according to NPS.

The Cessna 414A plane crashed in November of 1983, killing both people on board, according to an accident report from the National Transportation Safety Board.

The land where the plane crashed was donated to Blue Ridge Parkway in 2016, park officials said. Credit: National Park Service via Storyful