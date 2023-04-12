4 women’s efforts to warn others about their alleged abuser

The Daily Beast
CNNCNN anchor Abby Phillip interjected on Tuesday when a Republican operative suggested that there were legitimate concerns about the safety of the abortion pill mifepristone, telling her guest that “it is a very safe drug.”Last week, a conservative Texas judge suspended the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of mifepristone, a key drug used in medical abortions. The judge’s ruling, if it stands, would prevent access to the pills, which are used in roughly half of terminated pregnancies nat