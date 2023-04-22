4-Star admiral McRaven in San Diego
The LGBT Center’s Director of Housing and Youth Homeless Services told ABC 10News this will be a benefit to help homeless LGBTQ+ youth get connected to resources and off the street.
Child had to travel to Indiana for an abortion because of her home state’s near-total ban
Disney signed a last-minute document to retain its ability to set utility rates, and it'll last until long after DeSantis leaves.
CALGARY — The Federal Court has agreed to allow the lawyer for a former truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash to argue against his possible deportation. In 2019, Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years after pleading guilty to dangerous driving causing death and bodily harm in the Saskatchewan crash that killed 16 people and injured 13 others. The Canada Border Services Agency recommended last year that Sidhu be handed over to the Immigration and Refugee Board t
A white former police officer convicted of manslaughter after mistaking her handgun for a Taser and fatally shooting Black motorist Daunte Wright in suburban Minneapolis in 2021 is set to be released from prison Monday. Minnesota Department of Corrections spokesman Andy Skoogman announced Friday that former officer Kim Potter was to be released after serving about 16 months of her two-year sentence. “Our criminal investigative analysts are working closely with law enforcement to monitor the situation to ensure Kim Potter, like all incarcerated persons, is safe as she leaves our facility,” Skoogman said in a statement.
Customers unknowingly purchased food items with sewing needles hidden inside, authorities said.
Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán’s drug-lord sons are alleged to have fed rival Mexican traffickers to their pet tigers and poured hot chilli into open wounds during torture sessions, according to an unsealed US indictment.
One secret boat took three men and $150m (£121m) of drugs from the Amazon rainforest to Spain.
Klint Ludwig said his grandfather Andrew Lester, who pleaded not guilty in the case, had fallen down a "right-wing rabbit hole" in recent years.
“There’s a special place for you in the afterlife,” Judge Lisa Dodson said at sentencing. Here’s more.
The incident occurred before Ms McGee’s tragic trip to Mexico
The United States has launched a crackdown on so-called Chinese police stations operating on its soil using a legal mechanism that doesn't exist in Canada, at least not yet — a registry of foreign agents. U.S. authorities this week announced they had shut down what they referred to as a Chinese police station in lower Manhattan. The criminal charges they laid were against two American citizens who allegedly failed to register their work on behalf of the People's Republic of China. In vivid detai
Western Quebec police say a 45-year-old massage therapist who was a subcontractor at Nordik Spa-Nature in Chelsea, Que. is accused of sexual assault while working there. The accused man from Gatineau, Que., worked at the spa from June 2019 to December 2022, the same month as the alleged assault, according to a MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police news release Thursday. A police spokesperson went on to tell Radio-Canada he was arrested Dec. 22, 2022 and was formally charged with sexual assault
REUTERS/Yulia MorozovaWagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin has gone scorched earth on two former prison-inmates-turned-mercenaries who spoke publicly of the group’s war crimes after they were cut loose.Alexei Savichev and Azamat Uldarov made headlines earlier this week with an interview to the human rights group Gulagu.net in which they gave firsthand accounts of allegedly watching battlefield executions and being ordered to kill Ukrainian civilians—including children. Both men are now in hidi
A 12-year-old boy is facing charges in the wake of a series of alleged sexual assaults that took place on walking trails in the city's east end last year, police say. In a news release issued Thursday, Toronto police said the boy — who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act — has been charged with two counts of sexual assault linked to alleged offences from Sept. 6. The boy will not face charges linked to a series of previous assaults, police say, because he was 11 years old at the
Doorbell camera captures armed robber posing as delivery driverEast Haven Police Department/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX
A southern Indiana woman now faces a federal hate crime charge in addition to attempted murder in the stabbing of an Indiana University student of Chinese descent on a public bus. Billie R. Davis, 56, of Bloomington, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Evansville Thursday on a charge of willfully causing injuries to the victim due to her race and national origin, the Justice Department said.
Conservationists in Chad say the “stunning” sighting is a sign of progress.
After criminal charges against Alec were dropped in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, Hilaria posted a personal snap of the couple to Instagram
Four young partygoers were killed and 32 injured, but police still can't say what happened.
Court records in the Maine shooting spree revealed the grisly crime scene discovered by police called to the scene after suspect Joseph Eaton allegedly shot and killed four people, including his parents and their two friends. Mr Eaton has confessed to the killings in Bowdoin, Maine. The victims, who all died of gunshot wounds, include his parents Cynthia Eaton, 62 and David Eaton, 66, and their friends Robert Eger, 72 and Patricia Eger, 62.