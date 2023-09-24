4 people shot during fight in southwest Oklahoma City parking lot, police say

The Canadian Press

Edmonton police are looking for a suspect in the reported sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl in southeast Edmonton this week. Police say the girl was walking home with her bicycle in the Fountain Lake neighbourhood near 43 Avenue and 33 Street between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon when she was pulled into a white van by a man and sexually assaulted. After the reported assault, police say the suspect pushed the girl out of the vehicle and took off. The suspect is described as male, betwe