4 people hurt after car drives through patio at Hola Taco in Lakewood

Storyful

A trooper with the Utah Highway Patrol intentionally crashed into a vehicle going the wrong way in Tooele, Utah, on Tuesday, April 18, in order to prevent it from harming other motorists, the Utah Department of Public Safety said.This footage shows the view from inside the trooper’s car as they collide head-on with the vehicle that was going the wrong way on Interstate 80.Motorist Alex Whitbeck said on Facebook that he was driving on I-80 when he witnessed the crash. Whitbeck said the vehicle was going the wrong way at over 70 miles per hour. “You saved countless lives today, and I’m forever grateful,” Whitbeck told the trooper on a Facebook post.The deliberate crash caused traffic disruptions on Tuesday, the Utah Highway Patrol said. Credit: Utah Public Safety via Storyful