4-year-old in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself, police say
A 4-year-old boy from Akron is in critical condition after accessing an unsecured handgun and accidentally shooting himself, according to police.
A 4-year-old boy from Akron is in critical condition after accessing an unsecured handgun and accidentally shooting himself, according to police.
People in Carmanville, which is normally a quiet community, said they've witnessed disturbing things happening in the town since the shelter opened. (Chérie Wheeler/CBC)An emergency housing shelter in Carmanville is causing a lot of controversy in the small central Newfoundland town. But people in the community say this is not a case of NIMBYism: they have no issue with the shelter. They do have an issue with people with more serious needs than a lack of housing living in a community with no men
Downstairs neighbour injects chemicals with litany of side effects after making noise complaints
One part of the proceedings angered Trump's former fixer.
It took the jury less than 15 minutes to decide.
CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — The howling winds and perpetual darkness of the Antarctic winter were easing to a frozen spring when mechanic Liz Monahon at McMurdo Station grabbed a hammer. If those in charge weren’t going to protect her from the man she feared would kill her, she figured, she needed to protect herself. It wasn’t like she could escape. They were all stuck there together on the ice. So she kept the hammer with her at all times, either looped into her Carhartt overalls or tucked
The murders of two 14-year-old best friends had stumped Broward investigators for decades.
Police are not ruling out self-defense, news outlets reported.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Convicted former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder has been transferred to Oklahoma to begin his time in federal prison. The 64-year-old Republican had been held in the Butler County Jail in southwestern Ohio since he was sentenced June 29 to 20 years for his role in the largest corruption scheme in Ohio history. He was recently moved to the federal transfer center in Oklahoma City, according to Bureau of Prisons records. His attorney, Steven Bradley, said Householder wa
CNNVivek Ramaswamy dove headfirst into his controversial comments on Sunday, defending his comparison of Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) to a Ku Klux Klan grand wizard. The entrepreneur, who is running for president in the GOP primary, said he was merely attempting to debate the issue of racism.Ramaswamy had blasted the congresswoman, who is Black, on Friday for her 2019 comment that Democrats “don’t need any more brown faces that don’t want to be a brown voice.” He said her words were “the words of
Citizens of Owen Sound, Ont. lined the city's streets Sunday to pay their respects to Sharif Rahman, a restaurant owner and community volunteer who died in hospital after being beaten outside his business in what police say was a dispute over an unpaid bill.Rahman, 44, died Thursday and his funeral was held Sunday. According to Owen Sound police, he was attacked by three male patrons who visited his restaurant, The Curry House, in the heart of the city on Aug. 17. His death is now considered a h
Nicholas Anthony Donofrio of Connecticut was fatally shot by a neighbor after he tried to enter the wrong home in Columbia.
An Ottawa man is facing more than 130 charges after police seized 28 handguns from a Toronto hotel room. Toronto police say cleaning staff reported finding three guns at the hotel near Don Mills and York Mills roads on Aug. 21. Police say a search warrant executed the same day found 25 prohibited handguns and three restricted handguns in the room, as well as over-capacity gun magazines. A 30-year-old man is facing 136 charges and all but one of them are for firearms-related offences. Supt. Steve
Quebec provincial police say two more drivers were stopped going more than 60 km/h over the speed limit this weekend in and around Gatineau.The Sûreté du Québec said in a Monday morning news release a 29-year-old man from an unspecified part of Ontario was clocked around 10:30 a.m. Saturday going 164 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.It happened on Highway 5 in Chelsea just past the chemin de la Rivière exit — the same spot and speed at which a driver from Gatineau was nabbed four days earlier.Both got a
Pope Francis has blasted the “backwardness” of some conservatives in the U.S. Catholic Church, saying they have replaced faith with ideology and that a correct understanding of Catholic doctrine allows for change over time. Francis’ comments were an acknowledgment of the divisions in the U.S. Catholic Church, which has been split between progressives and conservatives who long found support in the doctrinaire papacies of St. John Paul II and Benedict XVI, particularly on issues of abortion and same-sex marriage. Many conservatives have blasted Francis’ emphasis instead on social justice issues such as the environment and the poor, while also branding as heretical his opening to letting divorced and civilly remarried Catholics receive the sacraments.
The individuals were among hundreds of church faithful who marched on a gang controlling the expansive post-earthquake settlement of Canaan located at the edge of Port-au-Prince.
The Tennessee state lawmaker went after politicians' "thoughts and prayers" in the wake of a Florida shooting that a sheriff described as "racially motivated."
More than two years after he was accused of breaking pandemic-related public health restrictions, a Red Deer judge acquitted Whistle Stop Cafe owner Chris Scott.The decision came Monday after the prosecutor invited the ruling in light of a recent court decision finding the orders were invalid because they were imposed in a way that breached Alberta's Public Health Act."Mr. Scott I will acquit you of the charges, you're free to go," said Justice James Glass. A courtroom packed with Scott's suppor
The Ocean Springs man formed relationships with mothers of his martial arts students to get to their daughters. “(He) hurt me physically and emotionally. He pretended to be my father while he had me in his bedroom pretending to be my husband.”
A father believed to have killed his two young children in Quebec's Lanaudière region had been arrested for harassing his ex-wife two days prior to the incident, a longtime friend of the family tells Radio-Canada.Ian Lamontagne, 46, who was previously identified as Ianik by Radio-Canada sources, and three-year-olds Antoine and Tristan, were found dead in a Notre-Dame-des-Prairies residence on Saturday. The coroner confirmed their identities Monday. Police are investigating the case as a double m
NOTRE-DAME-DES-PRAIRIES, Que. — A Quebec man accused of killing his two three-year-old boys before taking his own life had been arrested for harassing the mother of the children just days before the tragedy, a friend of the suspect says. The body of Ian Lamontagne, 46, was found with those of his two kids, three-year-old Antoine and Tristan Lamontagne, in Notre-Dame-des-Prairies, Que., northeast of Montreal, on Saturday. Quebec provincial police declined to offer further details Monday. But Patr