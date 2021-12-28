4 killed as Learjet crashes near San Diego

The Canadian Press

CALGARY — Two hockey games between the Canadian and U.S. women's hockey teams in Alberta have been cancelled Canada and the U.S. were scheduled to conclude their Rivalry Series on Jan. 3 in Edmonton during the world junior men's hockey championship and Jan. 6 in Red Deer. Both games were called off because several Canadian players and staff were in COVID-19 protocol, Hockey Canada said Tuesday in a statement. “The risk associated with playing the final two Rivalry Series games with less than one