4 juveniles in custody after leading Del City police on a pursuit
An accounting professor slammed allegations against the former president as ‘absurd’
Former L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva joins 'FOX & Friends' to discuss the crime crisis as a result of progressive criminal justice reform
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Burlington County JailEdward Cagney Mathews, 47, will be forced to serve at least four years of an eight year prison sentence handed down Friday after he was caught in a viral video in July 2021 hurling racial abuse at a Black neighbor and spitting on him. It later emerged that he had been terrorizing Black people in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, for years. Mathews was captured on video calling his neighbor a “monkey” and the N-word, while bumping his chest and
A Minneapolis store clerk died after a customer beat him and impaled him with a golf club, police said. The 66-year-old clerk was attacked Friday at the Oak Grove Grocery, a small neighborhood store in a residential area near downtown Minneapolis. Police responded to a call just before 1 p.m. and found the victim behind the counter “with a golf club impaled through his torso,” according to a news release from Minneapolis police.
Israeli hostages were singled out for especially brutal treatment by their Hamas captors, Thai farm workers freed by the terror group have said.
Two Florida sheriff's deputies were justified when they fired numerous shots at a Connecticut opera singer whose speeding SUV blasted through a checkpoint outside then-President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club almost four years ago, an internal affairs investigation concluded. Palm Beach County Detective Christopher Farron and Lt. John Paul Harvey followed agency firearms policy when they and a Secret Service agent shot at Hannah Roemhild, sheriff’s office investigators said in a one-page report. Roemhild was having a mental health crisis when she sped her rented Jeep through the checkpoint on Jan. 31, 2020, outside Trump's home and private club.
A man police accuse of trying to steal fuel in eastern Saskatchewan rammed two police vehicles and assaulted officers before he was arrested, RCMP allege.RCMP from Carrot River were called around 1:30 Thursday afternoon with a report of an attempted theft of fuel from a large tank in Arborfield, Sask., about 140 kilometres east of Prince Albert.Police say the man was confronted by a person they described as a "property representative," who was then chased in a vehicle by the would-be thief, acco
Authorities reportedly said that men in ski masks were seen on security cameras smashing a window and entering Reeves' home.
Stephen Johnson was reluctant to tell his story publicly. But he says he decided to come forward to the 7 Investigators to make sure nothing like this happens to anyone else if they seek out counseling.
Former President Trump’s attorney Alina Habba claimed Friday that her client would take the stand on Monday in his civil fraud trial, despite the judge’s gag order and discouragement from his legal team. “I will say and I still say that having any client get on a stand with a gag order as limited or large…
Toronto police are investigating the death of a three-year-old boy last Sunday as a homicide.In a news release Friday, police said they received a medical call to a home in the area of Dawes Road and Chapman Avenue on Sunday, Dec. 3. When they arrived on scene, police said a 3-year-old boy was found and pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators say the toddler was left in the care of woman who was not related to the child the day before.They said the toddler and the woman entered an "organizati
NEWMARKET, Ont. — Ontario's police watchdog says it's investigating after a man was allegedly shot by police in the stairwell of a Newmarket apartment building. York Regional Police say officers responded to multiple calls for screaming and a loud disturbance at around 10:15 p.m. Thursday when they located a 37-year-old man in the stairwell. The Special Investigations Unit says the man was shot by police and died at the scene. Police say a woman was also taken to hospital from the scene with non
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has filed a discrimination complaint on behalf of a Black Muslim Arab American teacher in Maryland, who was placed on administrative leave for her email signature that included a controversial phrase supporting Palestinian rights.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden was indicted on nine tax charges in California on Thursday as a special counsel investigation into the business dealings of President Joe Biden's son intensifies against the backdrop of the looming 2024 election. The new charges — three felonies and six misdemeanors — are in addition to federal firearms charges in Delaware alleging Hunter Biden broke laws against drug users having guns in 2018. They come after the implosion of a plea deal over the summer that would
He told her “something was wrong” moments before the shooting, according to a local news report.
A pair of fatal encounters with Edmonton police in the past week have prompted calls for greater transparency and a different response to mental health emergencies.In separate incidents days apart, a man and woman were shocked with stun guns and shot by police. Both died at the respective scenes in the Oliver and Laurel neighbourhoods despite receiving medical attention, according to the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), the oversight agency that investigates incidents causing deat
Rudy Giuliani, Trump's 2020 campaign lawyer, faces trial Monday over damages to two Georgia election workers he was found liable for defaming.
Images from Gaza circulating on social media Thursday showed a mass detention by the Israeli military of men who were made to strip to their underwear, kneel on the street, wear blindfolds, and pack into the cargo bed of a military vehicle.
The Virginia boy was “ignored, unattended, forgotten and neglected,” according to his family’s attorneys.
Toronto police say a 22-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder of a three-year-old boy. Police say they received a medical call from a residence in the Dawes Road and Chapman Avenue area on Dec. 3. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the woman, who is not related to the boy, was caring for the child and took him to the Yonge Street and Bloor Avenue area a day before he was found dead. Officers allege the woman assaulted the boy in a washroom at that location b