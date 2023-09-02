4 hospitalized with minor injuries after small plane crash in Anderson Township

Local Journalism Initiative

Renfrew – Two accidents on Highway 17 almost exactly 24 hours apart saw the trans-Canada closed with detours in place and have resulted in multiple serious injuries and the death of one individual. Both accidents were reported by police as occurring shortly after 3:20. The collision on Monday afternoon left one individual dead and five seriously injured. According to the police report from the Renfrew Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment, a 44-year-old driver of one of two vehicles involve