4 day work-week still rare, but picking up steam locally and around the world

The elusive four day work-week is becoming less elusive. It's a concept that's been picking up steam around the globe for several years and that momentum only grew in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Dr. Jeffrey Sanchez-Burks with U of M's Ross School of Business. “Organizations are for the first time in many years, engaging in a re-imagination of how we might meet our strategic objectives," he said. That includes a re-imagination of what "the ideal worker" is.