3rd wedding ring accidentally thrown away in 2 years found by Windham Transfer Station
For the third time in the last two years, the Windham Transfer Station found a wedding ring accidentally thrown in the trash.
For the third time in the last two years, the Windham Transfer Station found a wedding ring accidentally thrown in the trash.
A Catholic priest has been stripped of his administrative duties after allowing a pop star to frolic around his church for a provocative music video.
Combs is being accused, alongside R&B singer Aaron Hall, of sexually assaulting an unnamed woman and her friend.
Four teenagers from the Greater Toronto Area were killed in a two-car crash in Huntsville Saturday night, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). A 42-year-old woman from Huntsville also died as a result of the crash, police say. The teenagers were between the ages of 15 to 17 and were from Richmond Hill and North York, according to the OPP. Police received the call around 11:10 p.m. Saturday for a serious crash on Highway 60 near Hidden Valley Road, according to a news release issued
"I noticed when my bridesmaid turned her head that she's got quite a number of gray hairs. I mentioned this to her and suggested dyeing it before my big day. She refused. It's really unsightly, and I'm worried it's going to take away from the beauty of the dress I chose for her."
"To this day, my dad doesn’t know that I know, and I plan on keeping it that way."
From elderly grandparents to young children, these are the people known to have been taken captive.
"I used to absolutely detest taking my kids to the park, and I couldn’t avoid it because we had to walk past it on the way home from school. Having to pretend to be interested when they show you that they can climb up two steps on the smallest slide in the world for the HUNDREDTH time that week when really you’d rather stick pins in your eyes, was always so hard."
Harry and Meghan might have had a British relative visit recently
The supermodel was dressed for warm weather in a cute bikini crop top.
The actress and author posted photos of her family's Thanksgiving celebrations on Instagram Friday
"What my poor father had found in the bedside table was a stack of cheesecake pictures — of his own mother."
Imagine stealing someone's credit card, then asking them not to cancel the charges.
Donna Mills became a mom to her daughter Chloe in 1994
The actress shared several photos of her daughter wearing an adorable “My first Thanksgiving” tee with a picture of a pumpkin
Princess Eugenie revealed on the Table Manners podcast that she loves cooking with onion and garlic, two things her late grandmother the Queen forbid from royal kitchens
“I never dreamed that the fighting would now be in our own country,” writes Modesto resident Linda Elliott Pedego. | Letters to the editor
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were seen in New York City with their sons, RZA and Riot Rose, after Thanksgiving dinner.
Wondering how to have better sex? Look to the kink community, a sexologist says. They make time for intimacy, plan around it, and practice aftercare.
The Bachelor Nation stars are parents to sons Reed, 2, and Brooks, 3, and daughter Emerson, 5
The former couple first met in 1994 on the set of the CBS TV series 'Lonesome Dove'