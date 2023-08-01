What to do with the 3rd pick in a fantasy football draft

Yahoo Fantasy analyst Andy Behrens offers strategy and advice ahead of fantasy drafts.

Video Transcript

ANDY BEHRENS: I probably can't make you love the third pick quite as much as I do, but just give me a minute to try. First of all, not only has this been a winning spot historically, but it actually produced the second most Yahoo league winners last year, and it was only a tenth of a percent from the top spot. Secondly, I think there's a good argument for any of say, three or four players going number one overall this season, so you're getting one of those dudes without waiting as long for your second pick.

You're coming away from these first two rounds with a stellar wide receiver running back combo guaranteed. Please don't tell the person picking first that I said this, but, honestly, the top pick is kind of a headache this year. You have found your way to the sweet spot at three.