$3M to support mission helping veterans in need

A Baltimore nonprofit that offers a lifeline to Maryland veterans in need will receive $3 million in federal funding. At a solemn ceremony Monday morning outside the War Memorial, U.S. Rep. Kweisi Mfume, D-District 7, announced funding for the Maryland Center for Veterans Education and Training in downtown Baltimore. This Memorial Day, they held a ceremony with a flag presentation, a wreath-laying and prayer in memory of those who served and made the ultimate sacrifice. There was also a focus on all those who have served, including through MCVET, which helps homeless veterans.