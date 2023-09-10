38-year-old woman killed in West Seneca motorcycle accident
West Seneca police say the accident happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday on the 400 North between Union Road and the I90.
West Seneca police say the accident happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday on the 400 North between Union Road and the I90.
Ukraine's use of Western vehicles has diminished Russia's ability to knock out the vehicles and the troops inside them in a catastrophic strike.
Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort -- and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the monthly...
A fire broke out involving an electric semi-truck near 40th Street and Broadway Road in Phoenix Friday morning.
MONTREAL — The entrance to Montreal's airport rumbled with honks, groans and a few profanities on a recent afternoon as a herd of cars inched forward on the road leading to the terminals. The gridlock proved too much for some anxious travellers to bear. More than a dozen ditched their rides, some dashed hundreds of metres alongside traffic, luggage in tow, in frantic attempts to catch their flights — or to simply skip the wait. Their heads bobbed between vehicles on the boulevard that branches o
When it comes to car buying, you've got to take the good news when you can. According to the experts at Kelley Blue Book, the average transaction price (ATP) for new cars dropped $14 to $48,275 from...
Police say the driver of the SUV left the scene and remains on the loose.
According to investigators, Melissa Damron locked her son out of the car and drove away as he chased her, before he fell into the road and was run over.
DETROIT (AP) — About 146,000 U.S. auto workers are set to go on strike this week if General Motors, Ford and Stellantis fail to meet their demands for big pay raises and the restoration of concessions the workers made years ago when the companies were in financial trouble. Shawn Fain, the combative president of the United Auto Workers union, has threatened to strike any of the three companies that hasn't reached an agreement by the time its contract with the union expires at 11:59 p.m. Eastern t
Amid the shiny new electric vehicles on display at the Vancouver Convention Centre sits a 1913 Detroit Electric. The electric car, which ran on nickel-iron batteries developed by Thomas Edison, was owned by the wife of a prominent veterinarian, who drove it around Victoria, B.C., into the mid-1960s, says Bruce Stout of the Vancouver Electric Vehicle Association, which restored the vehicle.The vintage car is on display at Fully Charged Live, an electric vehicle (EV), renewable and clean energy an
This is pretty cool…
The boy suffered critical injuries, authorities say.
California's EV sales are rising seriously quickly, and it suggests that the rest of the U.S. could follow suit.
Flat-plane crank V8s are divine…
A pilot told investigators he heard a loud bang before a Florida medical rescue helicopter caught fire in flight last month, leading to a crash that killed a paramedic and a woman on the ground, a federal report released Friday said. The twin-engine Broward County Fire-Rescue helicopter had just taken off from Pompano Beach Airpark on Aug. 28 when at about 400 feet (122 meters) pilot Daron Roche said he heard the bang, the National Transportation Safety Board's preliminary report said. The fire warning light had illuminated, so he activated the suppression system but the temperature gauge kept rising, Roche told investigators.
The United Auto Workers are ready to go on strike next week. The nightmare scenario for the Detroit Three is great news for Tesla and Elon Musk.
WASHINGTON (AP) — An engine on a United Airlines jet broke up over Denver in 2021 because of wear and tear on a fan blade that was not adequately inspected for signs of cracking, federal investigators said Friday. The National Transportation Safety Board said manufacturer Pratt & Whitney did not call for inspections to be done frequently enough, which allowed tiny cracks to grow undetected, until the fan blade broke. The NTSB said the design and testing of the engine inlet contributed to the sev
The deputy was an Army Reservist who served six years active duty, sheriff said.
We’ve all chuckled at Americans grappling with “stick shifts” when forced to drive manual cars on the wrong side of the road in the UK.
United Airlines flight 1641 was preparing to depart Chicago O’Hare International Airport for Los Angeles on Friday evening when the incident happened
Robb Report's automotive editor took the Italian marque's first production car for a spin. Here's how it went.